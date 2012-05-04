(Adds analyst's comment, background)

MILAN May 4 Luca Luciani, chief executive of TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second biggest wireless phone group and a unit of Telecom Italia, is set to resign after being engulfed in a long-running Italian investigation into irregular SIM cards, a source close to the matter said.

"Telecom Italia's board met on May 2 to discuss the situation of Luciani in the light of his involvement in the investigation. An agreed solution is being sought. It'll probably turn out that he resigns," the source told Reuters on Friday.

Luciani has contributed to the solid performance of TIM. The company posted a 30 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as its growing share of the Brazil's booming mobile market boosted sales.

Shares in TIM fell more than 7 percent on Thursday on the Brazilian market amid rumours Luciani could leave.

But Deutsche Bank analyst Carola Bardelli said Luciani had done a unique job in turning the Brazilian business around. "The management team looks solid altogether and there are also managers available from outside," she added.

Telecom Italia declined to comment.

The five-year-old probe, engulfing Telecom Italia and other company executives, looked into the alleged fraudulent activation of about 37,000 SIM cards. Some of these cards had been issued to deceased or fictitious users, investigators said when the probe was launched.

News that Luciani had been investigated in the case emerged in April when magistrates closed the probe. Luciani's lawyer could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Greg Mahlich)