By Brad Haynes and Sérgio Spagnuolo

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Shares of TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, fell on Wednesday as analysts cut their earnings forecasts after revenue growth slowed in the third quarter.

Falling revenue from phone calls and fixed-line services led the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA to post a quarterly profit in line with a year earlier and slightly below estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Credit Suisse Group analyst Andrew Campbell cut TIM's year-end 2013 price target to 8.50 reais per share from 10 reais, maintaining his "underperform" recommendation and forecasting lower operating profit after a 10 percent drop in fixed-line revenue.

Revenue from voice services also appears to be shrinking due to promotions by rivals, according to Goldman Sachs Group analyst Lucio Aldworth, who cut his profit forecast by 5 percent for the three years through 2014.

TIM's stock fell 3.8 percent to 7.02 reais in Sao Paulo, nearing a 22-month low touched on Friday. The dimmer outlook reflects a tougher environment for Brazilian wireless carriers, which are jockeying for their share of a cooler market as regulators demand more investments.

"This was a very challenging quarter for us," Chief Executive Andrea Mangoni said on a conference call, adding that public pressure from regulators had tarnished TIM's brand.

TIM received the brunt of a regulatory crackdown in July, when Brazil's telecommunications regulator banned it from selling new cell phone lines in 19 states for 10 days, until it presented plans to invest more in improved service.

Mangoni said the company would meet its 2012 performance targets and management forecast rising profit margins in coming years.

TIM expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, to equal around 28 percent to 30 percent of revenue over the next three years.

The company's so-called EBITDA margin fell to 25.5 percent in the third quarter from 26.5 percent a year earlier, reducing the margin in the first nine months of 2011 to 26.1 percent.