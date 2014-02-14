SAO PAULO Feb 13 TIM Participaçoes SA
, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company,
posted a larger-than-expected profit on Thursday as investments
in fiber optic lines helped bring down network rental costs.
Fourth-quarter profit at the Brazilian unit of Telecom
Italia rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 499
million reais ($207 million), beating an average estimate of 427
million reais in a Reuters survey.
Still, revenue rose less than expected, advancing largely on
sales of loss-leading smartphones in a trend underscoring the
competitive pressures and economic headwinds in Brazil.
Net revenue rose just 3 percent from a year earlier, half as
much as expected and half the pace of consumer inflation.
Service revenue increased less than 1 percent, while handset
sales jumped 19 percent.
TIM managed to hold back operating costs in spite of
swelling payrolls and administrative overhead, thanks to recent
investments in the backbone of its high-speed data network by
the TIM Fiber division. As a result, network and interconnection
costs, the largest category of operating expenses, fell 7
percent from a year ago.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
5 percent to 1.499 billion reais, above an average estimate of
1.39 billion reais.