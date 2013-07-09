JAKARTA, July 9 Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the metal, rose 20 percent in June to 11,111.38 tonnes, from 9,242.05 tonnes in May, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. Refined tin exports from Southeast Asia's top economy climbed 15 percent from the same month a year ago. Indonesia's overhaul of tin trading rules that raises minimum purity levels is expected to slash shipments from the world's top refined tin exporter over the next few months, potentially pushing up prices for the metal used in electronic goods. Indonesia refined tin output for 2012/2013: month exports monthly change year-on-year change (tonnes) (percentage) (percentage) ------------------------------------------------------------ June 11,111.38 20 15 May 9,242.05 17.7 17.4 April 7,853.09 -15.5 4.9 March 9,295.70 11.3 8 February 8,354.49 -9 0.4 January 9,154.71 5 70 ------------------------------------------------------------ December 8,689.20 9 -42 November 7,945.68 -28 261 October 11,048.39 12 103 September 9,874.47 75 89 August 5,645.87 -32 -34 July 8,298.47 -14 -10 June 9,646.68 23 -11 May 7,866.24 5 12 April 7,489.26 -13 -23 March 8,607.71 3 -5 February 8,324.73 55 35 January 5,380.43 -64 -27 ------------------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)