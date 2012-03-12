JAKARTA, March 12 Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, rose 35 percent in February to 8,324.73 tonnes from 6,181.42 tonnes a year earlier, a trade ministry official said on Monday.

Indonesian refined tin exports for February were 55 percent higher compared to January's figure of 5,380.43 tonnes.

Total 2011 exports of tin, mainly used in soldering for electronics, rose almost 4 percent to 96,019.76 tonnes. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)