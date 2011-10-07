JAKARTA Oct 7 A smelter ban on tin ingot exports in the world's largest refined tin exporter Indonesia, is for the industry to resolve and does not require government intervention, an official at the trade ministry said on Friday.

Smelters in Indonesia's main tin producing region of Bangka island halted tin ingot exports on Oct. 1, in an effort to boost falling global prices.

Late on Thursday, the Indonesian Tin Industry Association said it expected the export ban to last one month, before prices hit the $25,000 a tonne level demanded by many smelters.

In 2002, Jakarta banned exports of tin ore to stop illegal mining from damaging Bangka's environment. The move led to the proliferation of small smelters.

"It is purely an industry initiative to stop tin export temporarily," Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade at the trade ministry told Reuters. "We are not involved in it and the government never banned tin exports.

"From the government's point of view it is OK, as far as it is not government decision," he added. "It is up to the private sector and business people."

Bangka, off Sumatra's east coast, is the world's largest tin-producing area.

A crackdown on illegal mining, tighter export rules, falling onshore reserves and rain that had hindered production in Indonesia, which supplies about 30 percent of the world's tin consumption, helped drive the tin rally earlier this year.

Tin, mainly used in solders for electronics, hit a record high above $33,000 in April, but like other base metals has slumped in recent weeks, and traded at $22,850 at 0809 GMT.

Following a meeting of smelters last week, it was agreed that tin ingot exports would only resume once benchmark prices had risen above $25,000 a tonne, the Indonesian Tin Industry Association said.

"I think it is fine as long as the objective is to improve our bargaining power as the biggest tin exporter in the world," Saleh added. "Hopefully, it won't hurt our market.

"If the move can drive tin price, why not?"

Asked about consequences of the export ban on contracts signed between exporters and buyers, Saleh said: "Indonesian tin exporters must have calculated the risk of the move." (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna and Michael Taylor; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)