MELBOURNE, Sept 10 Kasbah Resources Ltd
, an Australian company aiming to open a tin mine in
Morocco in late 2014, said moves by top exporter Indonesia to
tighten control over its tin industry will lead to a sharp rise
in tin prices this year.
Kasbah's managing director, Wayne Bramwell, said on Tuesday
the market could be 10,000-15,000 tonnes short of supply this
year, which would drive prices higher for the metal used as
solder material.
Indonesia's biggest tin producer, state-backed PT Timah,
which produces about 30 percent of the country's tin exports,
halted shipments last week, blaming new trading rules imposed by
the government.
"The tin market is tightening up very, very rapidly,"
Bramwell told analysts in Melbourne.
Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange has
risen about 8 percent in past week to around $22,925 a tonne.
Cash tin CMSN0-3 surged last week on tight supply to its
biggest premium over three-month prices in three years, but has
since eased.
Kasbah released an increased resource estimate for its
Achmmach project in Morocco on Tuesday, showing a total measured
and indicated resource of 123,000 tonnes of contained tin. It
expects to release a final feasibility study later this year.
The biggest risk to the $167 million project has always been
the tin price, but Bramwell said he was no longer too concerned
about that.
"I can't construct an argument under any scenario to see tin
under $20,000. I can really see a strong argument to see tin
above $30,000," he told Reuters.
The project, expected to produce more than 6,000 tonnes a
year of tin in concentrate, is 25 percent owned by two Japanese
companies, Toyota Tsusho Corp and Nittetsu Mining Co
, which are looking to diversify away from Indonesia and
China for their tin supply.
"What they really want is security of supply," Bramwell
said.
