SEOUL, March 26 South Korea has bought a total
of 400 tonnes of tin ingots with
a purity of more than 99.85 percent for shipment on June 15 via
tenders closed on March 22, state-run Public Procurement Service
(PPS) said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)
200 LG International Corp $678
200 LG International Corp $678
Note: The above premiums were made over the London Metal
Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.
Arrivals are to the ports of Busan and Incheon.
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)