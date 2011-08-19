Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
SEOUL, Aug 19 South Korea has bought 300 tonnes of tin ingot with purity of more than 99.85 percent for Nov. 4 shipment to the port of Incheon via a tender, the state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
The tender was bought at a premium of $577 per tonne over the London Metal Exchange (LME) on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis from LG International Corp . (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by David Chance)
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.