SEOUL, Aug 19 South Korea has bought 300 tonnes of tin ingot with purity of more than 99.85 percent for Nov. 4 shipment to the port of Incheon via a tender, the state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

The tender was bought at a premium of $577 per tonne over the London Metal Exchange (LME) on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis from LG International Corp . (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by David Chance)