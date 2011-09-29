* U.S. tin premiums tick up after Indonesian export ban

* Domestic market impact from ban expected in November

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Tin premiums in the United States have begun to show some signs of life at the tail end of the quarter, perking up in response to an export ban this week from Indonesia, which should tighten business flows as early as November, traders said.

"Right now it's psychological, but it will become physical as time goes on and it filters through the system and tightens things up," one dealer said.

Smelters in Indonesia's main tin-producing region of Bangka island agreed earlier this week to impose a full export ban on tin ingot from Oct. 1. [ID:nS1E78P1CW]

The Indonesian Tin Industry Association said exports would resume only if London Metal Exchange (LME) tin prices CMSN3 rise above $25,000 a tonne, while state-owned tin firm Timah ( TINS.JK ) said the ban would be lifted if prices reached between $23,000 and $24,000.

LME tin ended Thursday up $125 at $20,675 per tonne. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FACTBOX-Indonesia's tin industry [ID:nSGE6A20D2] Commodity prices then and now:link.reuters.com/vam88r Global metal stocks: link.reuters.com/deg67n ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

As a result of the ban, premiums for grade A material, which contains 99.80 percent tin, edged up this week to $700 to $750 per tonne, basis Baltimore. This compared with a $650- to $700-tonne range back in late July.

Premiums for low-lead tin were quoted near the upper band of an $800 to $900 per tonne range.

"It's $700 to $750 for Grade A, and it has to go higher because we can't get anything anymore from the Far East," another trader said.

"October material is already on the water coming in. I know what I am getting from Peru, but I am not going to see anything from the Far East come November/December."

Indonesia is the world's top exporter of tin and second-largest producer after China, producing nearly 30 percent of the world's refined tin.

STEADY AS SHE GOES?

The major concern for the industry going ahead is where is the global economy heading and what will business conditions be like when the Indonesian export ban hits, the dealers said.

"Where's business going to be?," asked one.

"That's the first concern. At this point, it's sort of steady as she goes, but are we going to see some improvement in overall business conditions?"

With concerns about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis and fears the U.S. could tip back into recession, extreme market volatility has caused some customers to take a more cautious approach when placing orders to buy, one seller said.

"We had a very strong August. It's off a little now and people are just playing it close to their vests, especially with these price moves. They do not want to commit to something and buy, then have the price go down $3,000 ten seconds later.

"Indonesia not exporting is not going to lift the price up to $25,000 a tonne in an economy falling apart," he said. (Reporting by Chris Kelly;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)