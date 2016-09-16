(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

* tmsnrt.rs/2cBeSBa

By Andy Home

LONDON, Sep 16 The London tin market is becoming increasingly prone to spread tightness.

At one stage last week the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price flared out to a $250-per tonne premium over the three-month price.

It was the third time in a year the front part of the LME curve has contracted sharply and there may be more to come.

LME inventory holds the key and right now it looks very depleted. Open tonnage, that which is available for the settlement of positions, touched a 12-year low of 2,705 tonnes earlier this month.

It has recovered to a current 2,985 tonnes, albeit through movement of previously cancelled tonnage back into the open tonnage category rather than through fresh arrivals of metal.

Low stocks can be seen in part as a sign of genuine supply pressures, particularly in Indonesia. Tin is the second best performer among the LME base metals pack this year, eclipsed only by zinc, another metal with an enticing bull narrative of market deficit.

But there is also a sense that low LME stocks are a sign of a changing tin trading landscape, one in which the London exchange is shrinking even while the upstart Shanghai contract is growing.

Graphic on LME Tin stocks, spreads and 3-month price:

tmsnrt.rs/2cBeSBa

SQUEEZED IN A SHRINKING ROOM

Providing the backdrop to last week's spreads spasm was a dominant long position holder.

It is still there, holding 50-80 percent of available stocks and cash positions as of the close of business Wednesday.

But given stocks are so low, that could translate into a position of just 1,500 tonnes at the lower end of that spectrum.

Hardly the stuff of world domination, but enough to dominate the London tin market.

Last week's flare-out in the cash premium should in theory have enticed more metal into LME sheds. So far none has shown up.

Until it does, the small room that is the London tin market will feel ever more constricted.

The LME's market positioning reports <0#LME-FBR> show both significant long and short position holders liberally sprinkled over the next three main monthly prompt dates, Sep. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.

On the first of those, which under the LME's two-day prompt system will trade out on Monday, six shorts are jostling against five longs. In November nine shorts are facing off against four longs.

That doesn't mean that all or indeed any of these positions will be physically settled but everyone will have to step very carefully if another spread spasm is going to be avoided.

BULL SIGNAL?

Low LME stocks are in part a manifestation of real-world supply issues.

Indonesia is the largest supplier of the soldering metal to the rest of the world and its exports are on track to decline for the fourth consecutive year.

At a cumulative 38,343 tonnes over the January-August period they are down 16 percent on last year and look on track to meet tin industry body ITRI's full-year forecast of 60,000-65,000 tonnes.

As recently as 2012 Indonesia's exports were close to 100,000 tonnes.

In the interim, repeated government crackdowns on the independent producers clustered on the islands of Bangka and Belitung, natural attrition of easily accessible resources and last year's low price environment have combined to deal a heavy blow to the country's operators.

Indonesia's own energy and resources ministry reported in May that only 29 out of 47 audited smelters were still operational, according to ITRI.

Long-term decline in the world's largest exporter is the core driver of tin's bull.

Some short-term spice has been added by the closure of several big Chinese smelters for environmental audits and maintenance overhauls.

However, this has not translated into any noticeable acceleration in net imports, which at 4,000 tonnes in the first seven months of this year were down by 26 percent on last year.

If Chinese smelter outages are having an impact, it is evidently a drama playing out within the domestic not the international market-place.

Indeed, the effect may simply be to help draw down local stocks which have accumulated thanks to the raw materials boost to China's smelters from the tin mining boom taking place just over the border in Myanmar.

Myanmar's emergence as a major supplier is the bearish spectre hovering over tin's bull story of chronic supply shortfall.

SHANGHAI GROWTH

But when it comes to tin, what's made in China still largely stays in China thanks to a 10-percent export duty on exports of refined metal.

And more of it is being drawn into warehouses registered with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The ShFe's tin contract hasn't attracted the same amount of attention as the nickel contract, which exploded into life when it was first launch in March last year.

Tin, which started trading at the same time, has been more of a slow fuse affair but activity has picked up sharply this year.

Volumes totaled 4.47 million lots in the first eight months, compared with 1.03 million in the March-December 2015 period.

Open interest was 14,198 lots at the end of last month, up from 1,998 lots a year ago.

As with the ShFE's nickel offering, rising trading liquidity has been accompanied by rising stocks liquidity.

There are currently 3,633 tonnes of tin in ShFE warehouses and most of it, around 87 percent, is warranted.

SPLIT PERSONALITY

None of this metal is going to bring any relief to short position holders in London, where chronically low stocks risk translating into structural spread tightness.

But those low stocks are a sign that the tin market is increasingly bipolar.

While the world outside China is characterised by shortfall, China itself seems to have ample amounts of the stuff to the point that on current trends ShFE warehouses will soon hold more than LME ones.

And on current trends Shanghai volumes will keep growing while LME volumes will keep shrinking. They have been falling every month since the start of 2015.

This shrinkage is as much part of the London market's increasingly frequent bouts of tightness as underlying supply-demand dynamics.

The small room is getting smaller and it's getting increasingly crowded. (Editing by William Hardy)