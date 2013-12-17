* Tin premiums in Europe trading between $350 and $450

* Low-lead tin in Singapore at 100 ppm at $450 to $500/T -traders

By Melanie Burton and Harpreet Bhal

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 17 Tin traders are offering term pacts for the first quarter of 2014, after new rules by top exporter Indonesia made it impossible for buyers and sellers to strike their usual deals.

New rules from August have made it mandatory for the metal to be traded on a spot basis on a domestic Indonesian exchange before being exported, scuppering producers' ability to directly negotiate 2014 term contracts.

Well-stocked traders are picking up the slack and setting term pacts with customers, helped by a surplus accumulating during the current quarter and a slow revival in demand.

"After the Indonesian developments and control through the Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX), traders have found ways to get supply," said an end-user in Singapore.

"They are doing a good job and tying up with users here to conclude long-term contracts. We have secured more than 80 percent of our needs for 2014."

But the source, who did not want to identified due to the sensitive nature of the topic, gave no details on pricing.

Premiums in Singapore for low-lead tin with lead content of 100 parts per million now range between $450 and $500 a tonne, up from around $400 a tonne earlier this month.

Premiums are paid above LME cash prices to secure physical material and reflect regional supply and demand.

In Europe, tin premiums held steady this week, at around $350 to $450 a tonne for standard LME grade metal.

London Metal Exchange (LME) tin prices have gained about 9 percent since Indonesia imposed the trading curbs late in August, and now stand at $22,785 a tonne.

Indonesia's tin exports suffered a two-month slump after the new rules, but shipments of the solder metal picked up from November as the number of domestic exchange members grew.

Domestic smelters have set up international units to buy their metal and sell it on, while ICDX members include a firm linked to a LME member, with others considering joining.

There is more tin flowing into the market, but the new rules preventing direct long-term deals between producers and customers are driving a shift to quarterly pricing.

"Some people have secured for the first quarter," a trader based in China said. "I think quarterly contracts going forward are very likely."

THERE ARE RISKS TOO

Traders, however, said the deals were not entirely risk-free, given uncertainties over tin quality and price differentials.

Since tin is now bought via the exchange, end users are no longer able to specify the brand of tin they want, potentially missing out on vital minerals or getting metal with impurities, which they cannot use.

"Even if you are registered ... theoretically you don't know what you're getting," said the China-based trader.

A long period of global prices far lower than those on ICDX could also pile up heavy losses for those who buy on ICDX but sell to global markets, traders said.

ICDX tin has been trading above LME cash since early October.

"You have the delivery risk against the ICDX, you have the financing risk, you don't know exactly the allocation on the ICDX," said one trader in London. "But that is the risk traders should take." (Editing by Himani Sarkar)