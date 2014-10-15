TAIPEI Oct 15 Taiwan's top financial regulator said on Wednesday he has urged local banks to refrain from giving new loans to Ting Hsin International Group, one of China's biggest instant noodles makers, over the sale of what prosecutors allege was tainted cooking oil.

The comments come after Taiwan prosecutors launched an investigation into a unit of Ting Hsin this month.

"We have asked banks not to give them new loans," William Tseng, chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, told reporters on the sidelines of a legislative session.

Ting Hsin is the parent company of Hong Kong-listed Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)