Nov 1 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp

* Says is applying for approval to establish a JV with Japan's Wakodo Co Ltd to engage in the marketing and sales of infant formula and baby foods

* Says JV will have a registered capital of $5 million, Tingyi will hold a 45 percent equity interest

