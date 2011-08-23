* Says pressure from rising cost to continue in H2

* H1 gross margin falls to 26.14 percent as costs rise

* Shares down 5.3 percent ahead of the results

HONG KONG, Aug 23 Instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp said on Tuesday that its first-half profit rose 16 percent, slightly off forecasts, and expected to see pressure from rising costs continue for the year.

"Currently, there are various factors leading to the rising prices of raw materials, and a general increasing trend is anticipated in future," Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in a statement.

"With the additional effects from higher labour costs and excess money supply, it may take a longer period of time for prices to return to a lower level. The pressure of rising cost will continue in the second half of the year," Wei said.

Tingyi said it will continue to strengthen cost controls, optimise production plans, enhance production technologies and impose stricter management measures to alleviate cost pressure.

Gross margin for the first half of 2011 was 26.14 percent, against 31.03 percent in the year-earlier period as the price increase for raw materials affected gross profit.

Tingyi had said in May that its gross profit margin dropped by 3.68 percentage points to 26.67 percent, and planned a price adjustment.

"Under the backdrop of structural adjustment, promoting consumption, and with the new consumer demand and maturity in consumption brought by urbanisation, the instant food product and beverage industry in China still have enormous room for growth and development opportunities," Wei added.

Analysts expected Tingyi results might be slower than expected on weaker-than-expected beverage sales while margin contraction would continue on rising raw material prices.

Shares of Tingyi fell 5.3 percent by the midday break on Tuesday, their lowest in more than a week, before the results were announced. That compared with a 0.56 percent gain in the Hang Seng Index .

H1 GROWTH SLOWER THAN EXPECTED

Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, said net profit for the six months ended June totalled $229.03 million, compared with $197.64 million a year earlier. Six analysts polled by Reuters gave an average forecast of $237.3 million.

Turnover for the first half was $4.14 billion against $3.24 billion a year earlier.

Tingyi posted a second quarter profit of $106.03 million for the three-month quarter ended in June, according to Reuters' own calculations, down from $123 million profit in the previous quarter.

Turnover of its instant noodle business grew by 22.4 percent year-on-year in the first half period, beverage business grew by 31.58 percent, and bakery increased by 21.67 percent.

The instant noodle business accounted for 39 percent of Tingyi's first-half revenue, against 40.75 percent a year earlier. Beverages represented 58 percent, from 56.06 percent in the first half of 2010.

The prices of energy, agricultural products, and raw materials continued to rise, exerting greater pressure on production cost and directly affecting the gross profit margin of the food and beverage industry, Tingyi said.

Earlier this month, Tingyi and smaller rival Uni-President China Holdings Ltd raised the prices of some of their cup noodle products in China to compensate for accelerating costs.

Accelerating inflation in the mainland has prompted multi-national companies including McDonald's Corp and Starbucks Corp to raise prices. Analysts said accelerating material prices should have a short-term negative impact to gross-profit margin among the players, especially if there is government intervention on price increases.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)