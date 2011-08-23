* Says pressure from rising cost to continue in H2
* H1 gross margin falls to 26.14 percent as costs rise
* Shares down 5.3 percent ahead of the results
HONG KONG, Aug 23 Instant noodle and beverage
maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp said on
Tuesday that its first-half profit rose 16 percent, slightly off
forecasts, and expected to see pressure from rising costs
continue for the year.
"Currently, there are various factors leading to the rising
prices of raw materials, and a general increasing trend is
anticipated in future," Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in a
statement.
"With the additional effects from higher labour costs and
excess money supply, it may take a longer period of time for
prices to return to a lower level. The pressure of rising cost
will continue in the second half of the year," Wei said.
Tingyi said it will continue to strengthen cost controls,
optimise production plans, enhance production technologies and
impose stricter management measures to alleviate cost pressure.
Gross margin for the first half of 2011 was 26.14 percent,
against 31.03 percent in the year-earlier period as the price
increase for raw materials affected gross profit.
Tingyi had said in May that its gross profit margin dropped
by 3.68 percentage points to 26.67 percent, and planned a price
adjustment.
"Under the backdrop of structural adjustment, promoting
consumption, and with the new consumer demand and maturity in
consumption brought by urbanisation, the instant food product
and beverage industry in China still have enormous room for
growth and development opportunities," Wei added.
Analysts expected Tingyi results might be slower than
expected on weaker-than-expected beverage sales while margin
contraction would continue on rising raw material prices.
Shares of Tingyi fell 5.3 percent by the midday break on
Tuesday, their lowest in more than a week, before the results
were announced. That compared with a 0.56 percent gain in the
Hang Seng Index .
H1 GROWTH SLOWER THAN EXPECTED
Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, said net profit
for the six months ended June totalled $229.03 million, compared
with $197.64 million a year earlier. Six analysts polled by
Reuters gave an average forecast of $237.3 million.
Turnover for the first half was $4.14 billion against $3.24
billion a year earlier.
Tingyi posted a second quarter profit of $106.03 million for
the three-month quarter ended in June, according to Reuters' own
calculations, down from $123 million profit in the previous
quarter.
Turnover of its instant noodle business grew by 22.4 percent
year-on-year in the first half period, beverage business grew by
31.58 percent, and bakery increased by 21.67 percent.
The instant noodle business accounted for 39 percent of
Tingyi's first-half revenue, against 40.75 percent a year
earlier. Beverages represented 58 percent, from 56.06 percent in
the first half of 2010.
The prices of energy, agricultural products, and raw
materials continued to rise, exerting greater pressure on
production cost and directly affecting the gross profit margin
of the food and beverage industry, Tingyi said.
Earlier this month, Tingyi and smaller rival Uni-President
China Holdings Ltd raised the prices of some of their
cup noodle products in China to compensate for accelerating
costs.
Accelerating inflation in the mainland has prompted
multi-national companies including McDonald's Corp and
Starbucks Corp to raise prices. Analysts said
accelerating material prices should have a short-term negative
impact to gross-profit margin among the players, especially if
there is government intervention on price increases.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)