HONG KONG Nov 14 Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp said on Monday that third-quarter profit fell 34.9 percent from a year earlier amid slower sales in a high inflation environment, but came in ahead of forecasts.

Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, posted a third-quarter profit of $130.59 million for the three-month quarter ended in September, down from $200.49 million a year earlier. The result beat an average forecast of $115 million from three analysts.

Gross margin for the third quarter was 27.14 percent, against 30.64 percent a year earlier as raw materials prices affected gross profit.

Earlier this month, Tingyi announced that it would buy PepsiCo Inc's money-losing bottling business in China, a move expected to deepen the U.S. company's product distribution in China, but at the cost of some control. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)