HONG KONG May 28 Instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp said on Monday that first-quarter net profit rose 61.2 percent on solid growth in its noodle business, despite weaker sales from the beverage segment.

Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand and announced a tie-up with PepsiCo Inc's China business last November , said profit for the quarter ended March totalled $198.32 million, up from $123.04 million a year earlier.

Analysts had expected solid growth in instant noodle sales and easing materials costs to support Tingyi's first-quarter earnings despite weaker beverage sales resulting from cold weather and slower economic growth.

Turnover from its instant noodle business grew 10.85 percent year on year to $1.03 billion, representing 53.41 percent of total turnover. Beverage segment turnover fell 21.6 percent to $817.5 million, or 42.41 percent of the total.

Total turnover for the quarter fell 5.2 percent to $1.93 billion from $2.03 billion a year earlier, while its gross margin rose 2.44 percentage points to 29.11 percent.

Earlier this month, Tingyi, which competes with smaller rival Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, said it was setting up a $24 million joint venture with Japan ham and sausage maker Prima Meat Packers Ltd to process poultry and meat products in China as it diversifies food products range.

Shares of Tingyi have fallen 18.7 percent this year compared with an about 2 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)