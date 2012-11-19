UPDATE 1-Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine cut off by rains -First Quantum
* Processing is ongoing -First Quantum (Adds more company comment, details, price forecast)
HONG KONG Nov 19 China's drinks and instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported a 19.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit as demand for consumer staples climbed amid signs of a stabilising domestic economy and as raw material costs fell.
Tingyi, which has a broad-ranging partnership with PepsiCo Inc and sells noodles under the Master Kong brand in China, said profit for the three months ended in September totalled $155.9 million, up from $130.6 million a year earlier, also helped by improvements in production efficiency.
The result lagged an average forecast of $162 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.
Tingyi, which competes with smaller rival Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, said its profit amounted to $440.3 million for the first nine months of 2012, up from $359.6 million a year ago.
Shares of Tingyi are essentially flat for the year to date, lagging a 15 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index as the company lacks the growth catalysts that have helped other industries find more favour with investors.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The commodity-heavy UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies. * RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seekin