HONG KONG, March 18 China's Tingyi (Cayman
Islands) Holding Corp said annual profit rose 8.5
percent as a stabilising domestic economy boosted demand for
drinks and instant noodles and as raw material costs fell, but
the earnings fell short of expectations.
Tingyi, which has a broad-ranging partnership with PepsiCo
Inc and sells noodles under the Master Kong brand in
China, said profit for 2012 rose to $455.2 million, up from
$419.55 million a year earlier, also helped by improvements in
production efficiency.
The result lagged market expectations of $485.65 million,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate.
Rival Want Want China Holdings Ltd, the country's
top food and beverage maker and distributor by market value,
this month posted a 32 percent rise in 2012 net profit to a
record $553.8 million, largely due to softer raw material
prices.
Tingyi, which competes with smaller rival Uni-President
China Holdings Ltd, said revenue for 2012 was $9.21
billion for 2012, up 17.1 percent from $7.87 billion a year ago.
