HONG KONG/BEIJING, Nov 14 Chinese instant
noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp
reported a 35 percent drop in quarterly net profit on
Monday and warned conditions were likely to remain tough for the
rest of the year.
But Tingyi shares jumped as much as 8.1 percent after Hong
Kong's stock index manager decided to add the firm to its
benchmark Hang Seng Index, often the gateway for foreign
investors allocating money to China.
"Due to rising labor costs and ongoing high raw material
prices, coupled with the low season for beverages in winter, we
expect the operating environment to remain difficult in the
fourth quarter," Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in a filing to the
Hong Kong bourse.
Tingyi also said it had "tremendous room" to expand in
China's consumer market in the medium to long term, given the
country's shift to consumption-led growth.
The company announced earlier this month that it would buy
PepsiCo Inc's money-losing bottling business in China,
in a move aimed at jointly tapping into China's beverage market.
Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, posted a net
profit of $130.59 million for the quarter ended in September,
down from $200.49 million a year earlier. The result still beat
an average forecast for a profit of $115 million from three
analysts.
Turnover increased by 6.7 percent to $2.20 billion.
The gross profit margin for the third quarter fell to 27
percent from 31 percent a year earlier due to unfavourable
weather conditions and raw material prices.
For its instant noodle business, revenue grew 30 percent in
the third quarter to $967.8 million, while revenue for the
beverage business dropped 8 percent to $1.16 billion. Bakery
revenues increased 25.8 percent to $58.1 million.
PROTESTS AT PEPSI PLANTS AFTER TINGYI DEAL
Workers at three Pepsi bottling plants in China protested
outside the plants on Monday morning for fear of losing jobs
following the acquisition by Tingyi, a Chinese news website
reported.
Employees in blue jumpsuits were protesting in front of
their facilities in Chongqing, Chengdu and Nanchang, some
demanding severance payments for workers who expect to lose
their jobs, the Economic Observer said.
Other employees held banners saying, "Give me back my youth,
give me back my self respect," and "If you want to remarry,
first pay compensation," the report said.
According to Pepsico's agreement with Tingyi, Pepsico
workers' contracts will be terminated and they will have to
negotiate new terms with the joint venture, which many of the
protesters believe will be disadvantageous to them, according to
the report.
Pepsico officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Tingyi will benefit from the addition of PepsiCo products in
its distribution chain including the American company's popular
Tropicana orange juice but it faces the immediate challenge of
turning around and integrating PepsiCo's China businesses.
Shares of Tingyi have risen about nine percent so far this
year, versus a 15 percent drop in the benchmark. The stocks
ended 4.3 percent higher on Monday.
