HONG KONG Aug 23 Instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp said on Tuesday that its first-half profit rose 16 percent, slightly lagging forecasts.

Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, said profit for the six months ended June totalled $229.03 million, compared with $197.64 million a year earlier. Six analysts polled by Reuters gave an average forecast of $237.3 million.

Turnover for the first half was $4.14 billion against $3.24 billion a year earlier. Gross margin was 26.14 percent, compared with 31.03 percent a year earlier, the company said.

The instant noodle business accounted for 39 percent of Tingyi's first-half revenue, against 40.75 percent a year earlier. Beverages represented 58 percent, from 56.06 percent in the first half of 2010. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis and Jacqueline Wong)