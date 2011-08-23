HONG KONG Aug 23 Instant noodle and beverage
maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp said on
Tuesday that its first-half profit rose 16 percent, slightly
lagging forecasts.
Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, said profit for
the six months ended June totalled $229.03 million, compared
with $197.64 million a year earlier. Six analysts polled by
Reuters gave an average forecast of $237.3 million.
Turnover for the first half was $4.14 billion against $3.24
billion a year earlier. Gross margin was 26.14 percent, compared
with 31.03 percent a year earlier, the company said.
The instant noodle business accounted for 39 percent of
Tingyi's first-half revenue, against 40.75 percent a year
earlier. Beverages represented 58 percent, from 56.06 percent in
the first half of 2010.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis and Jacqueline
Wong)