HONG KONG, April 17 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp plans to expand into meat processing with a Japanese partner as the Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker seeks to beef up earnings, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.

"The company has been looking at this (meat) business for a few years as it needs to find a new growth driver in coming years," the source told Reuters. "Tingyi is in talks with a Japanese partner to jointly produce high-end meat products including ham and sausages."

The source declined to identify the partner, but added that the company planned to set up a manufacturing facility in the coastal province of Jiangsu.

The source confirmed analyst reports that quoted Tingyi Chief Executive Wei Ing-chou as saying the company planned to diversify into meat processing with a Japanese partner.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and PiperJaffray said in separate reports that a product launch was expected in 2013.

Tingyi officials declined to comment.

Almost all of Tingyi's revenue now comes from instant noodles and beverages.

Analysts said expansion into other food products such as meat and snacks, and co-operation with international peers would be important drivers to help Tingyi accelerate revenue growth.

Tingyi, which plans to buy stakes in 24 Chinese drink bottlers from PepsiCo Inc, said in March that 2012 would be a challenging year as China's economy was likely to experience "twists and turns".

In March, Tingyi posted a 24 percent drop in its October-December quarter profit, falling short of expectations amid rising costs and sluggish growth in the beverage sector.

Shares of Tingyi were flat by midday Tuesday, compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Rachel Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)