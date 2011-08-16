HONG KONG Aug 16 Instant noodles makers Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp and Uni-President China Holdings Ltd have raised the prices of some of their cup noodle products in China to compensate for accelerating costs.

Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, said it had increased prices on some of its cup noodles to distributors by 4.79 percent effective August 1, while prices to large supermarket chains remain unchanged.

"The increase was to address rising costs in raw materials and labour," a Tingyi spokesperson told Reuters.

The move was followed by smaller rival Uni-President China. A spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that it had also increased retail prices for some of its cup noodles by 0.30 yuan, an rise of 8.6 percent.

In March, Tingyi delayed a price adjustment as raw material prices had shown signs of stabilising, in line with a central government policy aimed at keeping commodities prices stable. It had initially planned to raise cup noodle prices in China by about 14 percent.

In May, Tingyi said profit for first quarter rose 20.42 percent, but said its gross profit margin dropped by 3.68 percentage points to 26.67 percent on rising costs. It said it planned a price adjustment.

Accelerating inflation in the mainland has prompted multi-national companies including McDonald's Corp and Starbucks Corp to raise prices.

China's average inflation rate is likely to accelerate in the third quarter to 6.2 percent from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, a state think tank forecast on Tuesday, warning that food price pressures would persist.

Shares of Tingyi eased 0.39 percent on Tuesday while Uni-President was up 0.81 percent compared with a 0.24 percent fall by the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Rachel Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)