HONG KONG Aug 16 Instant noodles makers Tingyi
(Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp and Uni-President China
Holdings Ltd have raised the prices of some of their
cup noodle products in China to compensate for accelerating
costs.
Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, said it had
increased prices on some of its cup noodles to distributors by
4.79 percent effective August 1, while prices to large
supermarket chains remain unchanged.
"The increase was to address rising costs in raw materials
and labour," a Tingyi spokesperson told Reuters.
The move was followed by smaller rival Uni-President China.
A spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that it had also increased
retail prices for some of its cup noodles by 0.30 yuan, an rise
of 8.6 percent.
In March, Tingyi delayed a price adjustment as raw material
prices had shown signs of stabilising, in line with a central
government policy aimed at keeping commodities prices stable.
It had initially planned to raise cup noodle
prices in China by about 14 percent.
In May, Tingyi said profit for first quarter rose 20.42
percent, but said its gross profit margin dropped by 3.68
percentage points to 26.67 percent on rising costs. It said it
planned a price adjustment.
Accelerating inflation in the mainland has prompted
multi-national companies including McDonald's Corp and
Starbucks Corp to raise prices.
China's average inflation rate is likely to accelerate in
the third quarter to 6.2 percent from 5.7 percent in the
previous quarter, a state think tank forecast on Tuesday,
warning that food price pressures would persist.
Shares of Tingyi eased 0.39 percent on Tuesday while
Uni-President was up 0.81 percent compared with a 0.24 percent
fall by the benchmark Hang Seng Index .
(Reporting by Rachel Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Lewis)