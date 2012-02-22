* Expects tie-up deal with Pepsi to receive approval next
month
* Deal seen positive for both firms
* Tingyi HK shares outperform market
(Adds expected approval month, executive comment, updates share
price)
By Argin Chang
TAIPEI, Feb 22 Chinese instant noodle and
beverage maker Tingyi Holdings Corp expects to receive
approval from Chinese regulators for its tie-up with PepsiCo Inc
as early as March, Tingyi's parent company in Taipei
said on Wednesday.
PepsiCo agreed to sell its interest in 24 soft drink
bottlers in China to Tingyi in November, a move seen
as an acknowledgment that its strategy in China was not working.
"We should be able to hear some good news next month," Ting
Hsin International Group Chairman Ying Chiao Wei told Reuters on
the sideline at the Commonwealth Economic Forum in Taipei.
"If the deal gets approved in March, we'll be able to merge
very soon and it will help our sales growth a lot."
This is the first time the company has indicated when it
expects to receive regulatory approval.
In a speech to the forum, Wei said he was prudently
optimistic about getting approval from China's commerce ministry
"very soon".
Tingyi shares closed up 0.45 percent in Hong Kong On
Wednesday, versus an 0.33 percent rise in the broader market
.
According to the terms of the deal, PepsiCo will initially
receive only 5 percent of Tingyi-Asahi Beverages (TAB), Tingyi's
joint venture with Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, a
stake the companies valued at about $55 million.
PepsiCo has the option of increasing its stake to 20 percent
by 2015, when China is projected to become the world's largest
market for bottled drinks.
Analysts see the deal as positive to both companies as it
allows Tingyi to expand its beverage offerings without hurting
its balance sheet, and PepsiCo to unload the loss-making
operations.
A combined Pepsi and Tingyi would control about 20 percent
of the Chinese soft drink market, according to data from
Euromonitor International, overtaking Coca-Cola, which
has market share of nearly 17 percent. PepsiCo is currently
fourth with a 5.5 percent stake.
(Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and
Jonathan Hopfner)