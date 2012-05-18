HONG KONG May 18 China instant noodle and
beverage maker Tingyi said on Friday it is setting up
a $24 million joint venture with Japan ham and sausage maker
Prima Meat Packers to jointly process poultry and meat
products in the mainland's Jiangsu province.
In a securities filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Tingyi
(Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said the 60:40 joint venture with
Prima will help diversify its range of food products to include
ham, sausage and beacon, and help strengthen its instant food
business in China.
Prima is a 40 percent owned unit of Itochu Corp. A
source close to Tingyi had told Reuters last month about
Tingyi's plans to expand into meat processing with a Japanese
partner as it seeks to beef up earnings..
Analysts have said expansion into other food products such
as meat and snacks, and co-operation with international peers
would be important drivers to help accelerate revenue growth of
Tingyi, which they expected to see a challenging 2012 as China's
economy slows.
For Tingyi statement, click here
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)