HONG KONG May 18 China instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi said on Friday it is setting up a $24 million joint venture with Japan ham and sausage maker Prima Meat Packers to jointly process poultry and meat products in the mainland's Jiangsu province.

In a securities filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said the 60:40 joint venture with Prima will help diversify its range of food products to include ham, sausage and beacon, and help strengthen its instant food business in China.

Prima is a 40 percent owned unit of Itochu Corp. A source close to Tingyi had told Reuters last month about Tingyi's plans to expand into meat processing with a Japanese partner as it seeks to beef up earnings..

Analysts have said expansion into other food products such as meat and snacks, and co-operation with international peers would be important drivers to help accelerate revenue growth of Tingyi, which they expected to see a challenging 2012 as China's economy slows.

