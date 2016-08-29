UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Aug 29 Chinese food and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp on Monday reported an 87 percent plunge in second-quarter net profit, weighed down by a slowing economy, and said the outlook for the industry remains challenging.
Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand, said profit fell to $12 million in the three months through June, from $91 million in the same period a year earlier. Revenue dropped 18 percent to $2.092 billion.
"In the second half of the year, there still exists relatively great pressure on economic development," Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The result follows a 45.8 percent decline in profit in the first quarter, after which the company said it would face significant challenges in the second quarter.
For the first-half, Tingyi said profit fell 64.75 percent to $70 million while revenue dropped nearly 14 percent.
Hong Kong-listed Tingyi is partner to PepsiCo Inc in fruit juice drinks and Starbucks Corp in ready-to-drink coffees for the Chinese market.
Last week, bigger rival Want Want China Holdings Ltd posted a marginal rise in first-half profit as price competition intensified due to destocking and slowing economic growth in China.
Shares of Tingyi closed down 1.3 percent ahead of the results. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources