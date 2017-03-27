HONG KONG, March 27 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said on Monday said annual profit plunged 31 percent, hit by higher raw materials costs and a consumer shift towards shift towards healthier foods and drinks.

Tingyi said net profit came in at $176.9 million in the January-December period, its lowest yearly profit since 2006. The result lagged an average forecast of $190 million from 24 analysts polled Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $8.4 billion.

Shares of Tingyi were down 0.4 percent after the results were announced. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)