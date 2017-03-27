UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, March 27 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said on Monday said annual profit plunged 31 percent, hit by higher raw materials costs and a consumer shift towards shift towards healthier foods and drinks.
Tingyi said net profit came in at $176.9 million in the January-December period, its lowest yearly profit since 2006. The result lagged an average forecast of $190 million from 24 analysts polled Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $8.4 billion.
Shares of Tingyi were down 0.4 percent after the results were announced. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources