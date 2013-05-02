MELBOURNE May 2 Liquidators of one of
Australian coal magnate Nathan Tinkler's private companies have
launched a legal action against the struggling tycoon and fellow
directors for insolvent trading, one of his creditors, Blackwood
Corp Ltd, said on Thursday.
"If the court finds the directors and officers liable for
insolvent trading, it may make compensation orders against them
personally for which they will be jointly and severally liable,"
Blackwood said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
A spokesman for Tinkler did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Insolvent trading is when a company carries on with its
business despite it not having the funds to meet all of its
obligations.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Matt Driskill)