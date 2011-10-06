UPDATE 2-Disruptions at top two copper mines threaten global supply
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
JAKARTA Oct 6 Indonesia's Tin Industry Association expects the full export ban from Oct.1 will last for one month before prices go above $25,000 per tonne, Johan Murod, general secretary of the association, said on Thursday.
Smelters in Indonesia's main tin producing region of Bangka island agreed to impose a full export ban from Oct. 1 due to falling global prices to help it recover.
Tin, mainly used in solders for electronics, struck a record high above $33,000 in April but like other base metals has slumped in recent weeks, as fears of a global recession fuelled another round of selling in base metals. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; editing by James Jukwey)
COLOMBO, Feb 8 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Wednesday, continuing to recover from an over 10-month closing low hit earlier in the week, as investors picked up battered blue chips, but concerns over rising market interest rates weighed on sentiment.
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine minister at the centre of a row over her decision to shut more than half the country's mines said closure orders would be released on Wednesday, after mining firms questioned the absence of any formal notices.