Aug 29 Tintbright AG : * Says group revenue rose 3.5% year-on-year to EUR 57.2 million in the first

six months of 2014 * Says profit for the first six months of 2014 was EUR 9.6 million (H1 2013:

EUR 9.1 million) * Says still anticipates that the group will grow revenue by around 10% in

euros * Says still expects the group's pre-tax margin (ebt margin) to be in the range

of 22-24 percent Source text for Eikon: