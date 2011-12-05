By Johanna Somers
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 5 His adventures have taken
him around the world, captured hearts across Europe and courted
controversy, but can a computer animated 3D Hollywood
blockbuster about a boy journalist from Belgium win over
American audiences?
Belgians have flocked to see "The Adventures of Tintin - The
Secret of the Unicorn", a new film by U.S. director Stephen
Spielberg which brings to life the fictional exploits of a
cartoon character who is a household name in Europe.
Many in a country where several museums and cafes are
dedicated to Tintin's exploits hope that the silver screen
treatment from the director who brought us "Indiana Jones",
"Jurassic Park" and "E.T." will spread the cartoon hero's
fanbase across America when it opens there on Dec. 21.
"Perhaps, since it is Spielberg the reception will be good,"
said Daniile Van der Schueren, 65, from Brussels.
Brussels-born author Georges Remi, who is better known as
Herge, first sent the fictional boy journalist with the tufted
ginger hair on adventures in a 1929 comic strip series.
From then until Herge's death in 1983, Tintin and his
faithful little white dog Snowy solved some of the cartoon
world's most befuddling mysteries and thwarted a series of
diabolical criminals with the help of their friends, Captain
Haddock, the professor and policemen Thomson and Thompson.
So it's hardly surprising that more than three quarters of a
million Belgians went to see the new film in the first five
weeks after its Oct. 26 release, according to Sony Pictures.
Belgians, proud of a comic strip history which also includes
the Smurfs, Gaston and Lucky Luke hope the movie inspires
Americans to delve into the original Tintin books, and to
discover more about Belgium.
"I hope now, when people think about Belgium they don't
think only about chocolate, about French fries, about mussels,
but also about Tintin, which is a part of our history," said
Julien Van Noppen, 22, from Brussels.
ROLE MODEL
Adult fans say Tintin provides an excellent role model for
children.
"There is a kind of moral lesson -- you have to be brave and
you have to be sincere," said Brussels bookseller Anne de
Bardzki.
Tintin and Snowy are inseparable in the adventures and
Tintin is continually extricating the accident-prone captain
from one dire scrape after another.
"Tintin will do everything to save his friends," said
Etienne Chevalier, Belgian correspondent for Tintinologist.org,
an English language Tintin fan website.
Tintin also teaches restraint. He gets into fist fights and
sometimes picks up the bad guy's gun, but never shoots first.
"I read a lot of comics, French, Belgian and Japanese," Van
Noppen said. "When you see Tintin, it is really less violent."
While the reception of Spielberg's movie has been generally
positive, there has been some criticism in Europe about the
Americanisation of some action sequences and extensive use of
special effects.
HUMOUR AND CHARACTERS
Spielberg's movie draws on three of Herge's 24 Tintin
adventures and brings his brand of Belgian slapstick humour
front and centre.
Captain Haddock provides comic relief by continually
choosing booze over bravery. The two incompetent policemen, near
identical twins, named Thompson and Thomson add to the hilarity
by repeating each other's sentences, tripping over crooks and
wearing ludicrous disguises that dupe no one.
Some hope the movie will help the image of Belgium, a
country that has become the butt of jokes for taking more than
500 days to form a national government after elections in June
2010, and a place where that old question "name 10 (or even
five) famous Belgians" continues to flummox most people.
"Tintin is so friendly and welcoming; also he is a clever
man," said Francoise Steux, 65. "We don't always see the
Belgians as clever, but we are."
While each reader has their own favorite Tintin book, most
would place "The Secret of the Unicorn" and its sequel "Red
Rackham's Treasure" close to the top of their lists, along with
those in which Tintin travels to the moon, -- "Destination Moon"
and "Explorers on the Moon," -- versions which were first
published 19 years before American astronauts finally landed
there in 1969.
CONTROVERSY
Despite their enduring popularity, Herge's comic books are
not without controversy and show a darker side to Belgian
history -- not least "Tintin in the Congo", which reflects
Belgium's colonial past in Africa.
First published in 1930, it has been criticised by many as
racist.
Congolese-born campaigner, Bienvenu Mbutu Mondondo, filed a
lawsuit in late September alleging racism and demanded the book
be banned. In October, a Belgian judicial advisor recommended
the country's courts reject the legal bid to ban the book.
Some racist language has been removed from previous
editions, but the Africans depicted remain crude caricatures.
"The one in Africa is really difficult to read now, it has
terrible way of saying things," de Bardzki said. "You cannot
read them to a child now without saying, this is awful, or this
you cannot say."
In the past, critics also disapproved of Jewish names being
used for villainous characters. Some of these were changed in
later editions, but Herge remains controversial because he
continued publishing in a collaborationist newspaper, while
Belgium was under Nazi control in World War Two.
"He was no progressive man so he just reflected the
situation, the way of thinking of ordinary conservative people,"
de Bardzki said.
Even so, many Belgians and Europeans continue to see Tintin
as a universal character, a defender of the underdog and a force
for good in the world.
(Reporting By Johanna Somers, editing by Paul Casciato)