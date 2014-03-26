UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 26 Lottery company Tipp24 said on Wednesday it expected its 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to between 25 million and 35 million euros ($34.4-48.2 million).
In 2013, its EBIT had dropped to 19.5 million euros from 56.5 million after the company paid out an unusually high jackpot and spent money to move its headquarters to London.
($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources