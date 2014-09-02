FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Sept 2 German financial watchdog Bafin on Tuesday said it is checking the circumstances behind Tipp24 regulatory disclosures for possible violation of market rules.

The Internet lottery company issued a profit warning based on a reported jackpot on Sunday only to withdraw the warning on Monday, saying the reported jackpot win had been mistaken.

"We are taking a look to see if market manipulation may have been involved," a Bafin spokeswoman said.

A Tipp24 spokesman said the Bafin probe was routine and the company was not concerned by the development. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Anneli Palmen; Editing by Christoph Steitz)