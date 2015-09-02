Sept 2 Hewlett-Packard Co is exploring a
sale of computer network security solutions unit TippingPoint
ahead of a corporate split later this year, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Private equity firms have expressed interest in
TippingPoint, the people said this week. The unit could be
valued at between $200 million to $300 million, the people
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. A spokesman for HP declined to comment.
HP is reviewing all parts of its business to find assets
that may not fit into the separate companies ahead of a planned
corporate breakup in November.
HP plans to split into two publicly listed companies, one
focused on enterprise technology, software and services and one
focused on slower-growing computer and printer businesses.
"HP has been vocal about looking to sell assets that they
consider non-core, and that they are not through that process
yet," said Brean Capital analyst Ananda Baruah.
TippingPoint, which makes hardware for companies' firewalls
that protect their networks, competes in a crowded space against
companies such as Palo Alto Networks Inc. Its
technology is not a key part of HP's broader security strategy,
which is focused on more sophisticated, faster-growing areas
such as encryption.
Earlier this year, HP bought an encryption company Voltage
Security, which helps customers protect their data.
Other security assets that HP is focused on include ArcSight,
which monitors and analyzes corporate networks for breaches, as
well as Fortify, which provides application security.
HP acquired TippingPoint as part of its $2.7 billion
acquisition of 3Com Corporation in 2010. In May, HP sold a
controlling stake in its China-based data networking business
H3C Technologies, another unit of 3com, to China's Tsinghua
Unigroup for $2.3 billion.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
