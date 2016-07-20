Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, July 20 Italian telecoms group Tiscali said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership agreement with Enel Open Fiber (EOF) to collaborate in the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network across Italy.
Under the agreement, EOF, the broadband arm of Italian power utility Enel, will supply Tiscali with access to its yet-to-be-built fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network and its customers with Internet speeds of up to 1 gigabyte per second, Tiscali said in a statement.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)