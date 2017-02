BANGKOK Oct 17 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl :

* Confident it will achieve its 2011 loan growth target of more than 20 percent despite impact from floods, Chief Executive Officer Oranuch Apisaksirikul told reporters

* Expects floods will affect its operations for two months in the fourth quarter and loan growth should recover in December

* Says has about 400 clients hit by floods, which accounts for just 0.1 percent of total clients

* Last week, the holding company reported a net profit of 899 million baht ($29 million), up 23 percent from a year earlier. It owns Tisco Bank, the country's second-largest car loan lender. ($1 = 30.66 Baht)

