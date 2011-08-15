BANGKOK Aug 15 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl :

* Expects its 2011 loan growth to be more than 20 percent, Chief Financial Officer Chatri Chandrangram told reporters

* Says expects "good" loan growth in the second half due to continued private investment and strong economic growth after Thailand's election

* Expects interest spread of 3.5-4.0 percent at the end of 2011 when its non-performing loans should be 1.5-1.6 percent

* Says aims to set aside reserves of some 1 billion baht this year, down from almost 2 billion baht last year

* The country's second-largest car loan lender reported a net profit of 863 million baht ($29 million) for the second quarter, up 13 percent from a year earlier ($1 = 29.85 Baht)