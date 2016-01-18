* Aims for loan growth of zero to 5 pct in 2016

* Auto loan growth seen flat as auto sales remain weak

* Aims for slight growth in 2016 profit, lower provisions (Updates with comments about profit growth)

BANGKOK, Jan 18 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl said on Monday it expected 2016 net profit to be stable or slightly higher than 4.25 billion baht ($117.1 million) thanks to modest loan growth and lower provisions after an estimated drop in bad debt.

The group, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand's top five auto loan provider, aims for a lending growth of zero to 5 percent this year, mainly from hire purchase business, Suthas Ruangmanamongkol, the company's president, told a news conference.

Hire purchase or auto loans, which account for 70 percent of Tisco Bank's portfolio, is expected to post flat growth this year as the country's domestic auto sector is likely to remain weak following a contraction in sales in the past three years.

The new tax structure has pushed up prices of vehicles, discouraging consumers to buy new cars, while the overall economy should improve with estimated 2016 GDP growth of 3.0-3.5 percent, Oranuch Apisaksirikul, group chief executive said.

Tisco Bank's bad debt surged last year after loans related to steel maker Sahaviriya Steel Industries turned into non-performing loans (NPLs), forcing the bank to set aside higher loan loss provisions.

The bank's bad debt is expected to decrease by 0.2 to 0.3 percentage point this year from last year's 3.23 percent of total lending, Oranuch said. Tisco Bank's NPLs had peaked last year, she said.

Lending to corporate and retail customers would rise 5 percent this year on expectation that the sector will benefit from the government's stimulus packages, she said.

($1 = 36.3000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Anand Basu)