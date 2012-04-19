BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
BANGKOK, April 19 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl :
* Expects second-quarter loan growth to be higher than the first quarter as recovery in economy boosts domestic consumption, it said in a statement
* Maintain loan growth target of 10-15 percent for 2012; first-quarter loans up 5.2 percent from the end of 2011
* Tisco Financial owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand's top three car loan lenders
* Tisco Financial reported a January-March net profit of 837 million baht ($27 million), up 1 percent from a year earlier and 24 percent from the previous quarter. ($1 = 30.79 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.