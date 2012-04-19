BANGKOK, April 19 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl :

* Expects second-quarter loan growth to be higher than the first quarter as recovery in economy boosts domestic consumption, it said in a statement

* Maintain loan growth target of 10-15 percent for 2012; first-quarter loans up 5.2 percent from the end of 2011

* Tisco Financial owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand's top three car loan lenders

* Tisco Financial reported a January-March net profit of 837 million baht ($27 million), up 1 percent from a year earlier and 24 percent from the previous quarter. ($1 = 30.79 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)