Nov 16 Private real estate company Tishman Speyer said it signed a long-term lease for about 120,000 square feet in the Civic Center Drive complex in Beverly Hills with United Talent Agency.

Tishman Speyer said it acquired the property earlier this year and the agreement with United Talent Agency brings the property to 86 percent leased.

The talent and literary agency will be the sole tenant in the 191,000 square-foot complex, previously the worldwide headquarters for Hilton Hotels Corp.

Tishman Speyer recently completed a similar deal with Playboy Enterprises. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)