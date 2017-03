Oct 17 Tissue Regenix Group Plc :

* Initial clinical trial results from study into efficacy of Dermapure dermal allograft on acute wounds

* Dermapure showed improved healing over control with elevated levels of key markers associated with wound healing

* Acute wounds represent an expansion of potential applications for dermapure with surgical wounds accounting for over 60 pct of all wounds by type