MILAN Feb 5 Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media and publisher L'Espresso are expected to announce a deal that will merge their digital broadcasting assets within weeks, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The combination of the two companies multiplex divisions would create a unit valued at 500 million euros ($675 million), the sources added.

"A couple of weeks are still needed, I would imagine we will need till the second half of February," one of the sources said, while another spoke of "mid month".

The companies declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Cristina Carlevaro, writing by Agnieszka Flak)