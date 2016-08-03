UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 3 Greece's Titan Cement said on Wednesday it is buying a stake in Brazilian cement manufacturer Companhia Industrial de Cimento Apodi for about $100 million.
Titan said it had entered a joint venture agreement that Cimento Apodi be controlled on a 50/50 basis by the Dias Branco Group and a Titan/Sarkis vehicle, 94 percent of which is owned by Titan.
Titan's said its investment would be financed through available cash.
Cimento Apodi's assets include an integrated cement plant in Quixeré and a grinding cement plant in Pecém port, close to the city of Fortaleza. It has a production capacity of more than 2 million tons of cement per year, Titan said. (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders