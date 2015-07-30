Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
ATHENS, July 30 Greece's second-largest cement maker Titan posted a 26 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by a strong performance in the United States.
The company said net profit climbed to 17.6 million euros ($19.2 million) in the second quarter compared with 13.9 million euros during the same period a year ago.
Greece-based Titan has operations in Turkey, Egypt and the United States, which accounts for more than one third of annual turnover.
Sales increased 25.8 percent to 389 million euros, boosted by higher demand for building materials and a stronger dollar in the United States.
($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.