* Q3 EPS $0.61 vs est $0.50
* Q3 rev $423 mln vs est $383.9 mln
* Raises FY EPS view to $1.76-$1.86 from $1.56-$1.66
* Raises FY rev view to $1.43-$1.5 bln from $1.33-$1.41 bln
* Shares up 10 pct pre-market
(Adds CEO quote, background, Deere results)
Dec 9 Farm equipment retailer Titan
Machinery Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly
results and raised its full-year outlook, as rising farm incomes
and food prices spurred demand for its tractors and other
agricultural equipment.
"Our agriculture segment continues to benefit from the
strong agriculture market due to an overall successful harvest
in our region and a tight global supply of grain," Chief
Executive David Meyer said in a statement.
The U.S. agricultural economy is the healthiest in years as
rising farm incomes allow farmers to pay off debt and buy land
and machinery to meet booming demand for crops and livestock.
The company, which has benefited from soaring food prices
over the last two years, now sees 2012 earnings of $1.76-$1.86
per share, on revenue of $1.43-$1.5 billion, up from its earlier
view of $1.56-$1.66 per share and revenue of $1.33-$1.41
billion.
Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $1.66 per
share, on revenue of $1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Last month, rival Deere & Co posted strong
fourth-quarter results as higher grain prices boosted sales at
the world's largest farm machinery maker.
Titan posted a third-quarter profit of 61 cents a share,
topping analysts' average estimate of 50 cents a share.
Revenue rose 36 percent to $423 million.
Shares of the company, which have fallen 28 percent since
touching a year-high of $32.03 in April, were up 10 percent
before the bell on Friday. They closed at $22.89 on Thursday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)