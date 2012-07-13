* Warburg files lawsuit seeking liquidation of Titan
* Titan gets non-binding offer to take control of company
* Debt-laden Titan in the red for past 5 years
(Adds details, comments)
By Charlie Zhu and Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, July 13 Debt-laden Chinese shipping
and oil storage firm Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd,
facing a lawsuit seeking its liquidation from Warburg Pincus, is
in "active discussions" to sell a controlling stake.
Titan, in which Warburg Pincus holds a stake of around 10
percent, have suffered losses for five consecutive years after
its debt-driven growth strategy was unravelled by a nasty
downturn in the shipping industry.
Warburg Pincus filed a petition in a Bermuda court earlier
this month seeking a winding up of Titan, whose assets totalled
HK$6.4 billion ($825 million) as of the end of last year while
current liabilities reached HK$7.7 billion. The private equity
firm has invested more than $215 million in Titan since 2007.
Titan said it received a non-binding indicative offer on
Thursday to take control of the company, and it is now in talks
to issue new shares to the potential investor, which it did not
identify. If the shares were issued, it is likely to result in a
change of control of the company, Titan said in a filing with
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Mainland Chinese businessman Tsoi Tin Chun stepped down this
month as Titan's chairman after building the company into a firm
with oil storage, shipping and trading businesses spanning
China, Singapore and Malaysia. Tsoi controls nearly 48 percent
of Titan.
WRONG BET
A native of China's Fujian province, Tsoi, 49, made a big
bet on the highly cyclical oil shipping business in 2005,
borrowing heavily to expand its tanker fleet. The strategy
turned out to be a mistake, said sources familiar with Titan.
"He has a lot of good business ideas. He captured the upturn
in the shipping. But shipping has big highs and big lows. He
overextended himself," said a former Titan employee with
knowledge of the company's strategy then.
"The problem is what to do when the cycle turns. You sell
all your ships? It is a capital-intensive industry. You can't
buy quickly and sell quickly," said the source, who declined to
be identified.
In March 2005, with the help of Morgan Stanley and
Credit Suisse, Titan issued $400 million of seven-year bonds
carrying a fixed annual coupon of 8.5 percent to buy oil
tankers, bunkering barges and invest in oil storage facilities
in China.
"Our ability to issue one of the largest high-yield bonds in
Asia this year testifies to our solid cash flow, correspondingly
high level of debt coverage and the revenue generating nature of
the assets in which we are investing," the company said in a
statement on the bond issue on March 14, 2005.
The shipping market plunged after 2007, and the company's
storage business in China ran into stiff competition from
dominant Chinese state players like PetroChina
and Sinopec Corp .
Heavy interest expenses ate into Titan's finances, with the
company racking up combined net losses of HK$3.5 billion from
2007 to 2011.
Titan defaulted on HK$825.8 million of principal and HK$35.1
million in interest due on its U.S. dollar bonds March 19. It
attributed the default to the failure in selling a shipyard to a
Chinese company called Grand China Logistics.
Grand China terminated a contract signed in late 2010 to buy
Titan's 95 percent interest in a Chinese shipyard for about
HK$1.8 billion. Grand China is a unit of HNA Group, which
controls Shanghai-listed Hainan Airlines
.
Warburg Pincus' petition to wind up Titan is expected to be
heard on August 16, said the Chinese company, which went public
in Hong Kong in 2002 through a backdoor listing.
Shares in Titan, with a market value of $248 million, were
suspended on June 19 pending an announcement of price-sensitive
information. The stock last traded at HK$0.246, after plunging
50 percent in the last 12 months.
($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong dollars)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)