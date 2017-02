(Completes headline field)

LONDON, July 24 LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Titan Europe PLC : * During the first half, trading has been affected by external factors * Re Italy we cannot realistically anticipate that there will be no volume loss

in the short term * Continuation of very depressed trading conditions in China * Weakening of euro suggests our sterling trading profit will be materially

below current market expectations (Reporting by Rhys Jones)