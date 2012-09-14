UPDATE 1-Russian retailer Lenta expects consumer spending to stay weak in 2017
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
LONDON, Sept 14 Titan Europe PLC : * H1 trading profit £14.8M (2011:£18.0M) representing 5.8% of revenue
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
* Shares rise 6 pct (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;