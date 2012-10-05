UPDATE 2-Engaged Capital urges Rent-A-Center to explore sale
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a sale.
LONDON Oct 5 Titan Europe PLC : * Titan international - offer declared wholly unconditional * Titan International had got valid acceptances of offer in respect of
57,466,058 Titan Europe shares * It represents 65.56 percent of existing issued share capital of Titan Europe * Acceptance condition to the offer has been satisfied
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley's global head of equities trading Peter Santoro is leaving the firm, the company said on Tuesday.
* First Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2l5k6ZM) Further company coverage: