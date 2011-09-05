* H1 pretax profit 15.8 mln stg vs loss of 2.4 mln stg last year

Sept 5 British wheelmaker Titan Europe Plc swung to a pretax profit in the first half boosted by higher volumes across its key markets, and said it would consider restoring dividend payments.

Titan Europe, which makes wheels and undercarriages for mining, construction and agricultural vehicles, said it anticipates 2012 to be a "stable" year, and would look to further enhance margins.

The company said it would consider restoring dividend yield, subject to its banking partners' approval.

January-June pretax profit was 15.8 million pounds, compared with a pretax loss of 2.4 million pounds last year. Revenue rose 52 percent to 253 million pounds.

The company added that it expects to use facilities in Turkey, China and Brazil to expand its existing product areas and gain market presence.

Titan Europe shares, which have gained more than half their value since the company forecast a recovery in its markets in April, closed at 120 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)